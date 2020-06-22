LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/22/2020

Today, clouds and at times some sunshine. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler closer to some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tonight, rain and thunderstorms, especially in the Central U.P. and Eastern U.P. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a few rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Light and variable wind.



Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Light and variable wind.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.