Today, becoming sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday night, mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from the 40s for some inland areas of the Eastern U.P. to around 60 or the 60s near Lake Superior. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind to west to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms early, then clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, increasing clouds. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Thursday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to southwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.