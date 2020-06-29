LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/29/2020

Today, partly sunny to mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the Central U.P. and Western U.P. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms in the Central U.P. and Western U.P. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the Central U.P. and Western U.P. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms in the Central U.P. and Western U.P. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Thursday night, partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Light and variable wind.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.