LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/7/2021

Today, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Tonight, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Thursday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Thursday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Friday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Friday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Saturday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Saturday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will in the 50s to around 60. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Sunday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.