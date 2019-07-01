LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/1/2019

Monday, clouds cover and at times some sunshine. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds becoming west-northwest 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light south to southwest wind.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light south wind.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light south to southwest wind.

Wednesday, isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Otherwise, very warm with sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light south to southwest wind.

Thursday (Independence Day), partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.

Friday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.