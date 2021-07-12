LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/12/2021

Monday, areas of smoke from the wildfires on the Ontario/Manitoba border in Canada (Especially in the Central U.P. and Western U.P.). Otherwise, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, areas of smoke from the wildfires on the Ontario/Manitoba border in Canada (Especially in the Central U.P. and Western U.P.). Otherwise, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light north to northeast wind.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Light and variable wind.