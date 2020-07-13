LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/13/2020

Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, the warmest temperatures will be closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Variable wind 5-15 MPH.



Tonight, increasing clouds late with a chance of rain and thunderstorms west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, 50s for inland areas of the Eastern U.P. South wind 5-15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with rain and some thunderstorms. Some humidity. High temperatures will be in the 70s. South to southwest wind 5-15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with rain and some thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or 60s, 50s for inland areas of the Western U.P. West to southwest 5-15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, a chance of rain in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, clearing from west to east. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will in the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.