LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/15/2019

Today, on and off rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Warm and humid. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Remaining warm and humid. Gusty winds at times. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts, especially near Lake Superior in Marquette and Alger counties.

Tuesday, a few rain showers or thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise, some sunshine. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, a few rain showers or thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Remaining warm with some humidity. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday, a few rain showers or thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise, some sunshine. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Friday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s. South to southwest 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

