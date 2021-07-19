LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/19/2021

Today, a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny and very warm to hot. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, slightly cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, a few rain showers or thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70 most of the night, then fall into the 50s and 60s around sunrise. West to southwest wind turning northwest late 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning (especially in Marquette County and Alger County). Becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler closer to Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, a few inland spots west of Marquette could fall into the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Light east to southeast wind.



Friday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain . Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.