LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/20/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 50 inland to around 60 along Lake Superior.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shoreline of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 50 inland to around 60 near Lake Superior. Light northwest wind.



Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light and variable wind.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light south wind.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, a slight chance of of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.