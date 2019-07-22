LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/22/2019

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could drop into the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light west to northwest wind.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 50 for inland areas of the Eastern U.P. to around 60 in the Western U.P. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Friday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West to southwest in 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.