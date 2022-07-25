Today, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Winds becoming south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.