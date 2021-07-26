LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/26/2021

Today, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a few rain showers in the morning. Otherwise, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. Winds becoming south to southeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.