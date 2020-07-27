LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/27/2020

Today, mostly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, around 60 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, around 60 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, around 60 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light and variable wind.



Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, around 60 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light and variable wind.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.