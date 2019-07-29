LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/29/2019

Today, cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then clearing with some sunshine in the afternoon. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Southwest wind turning west 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, mostly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior east of Marquette. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, 50s near Lake Superior. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light wind.

Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. Light south wind.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 t o 15 MPH.