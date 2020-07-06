LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/6/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine with a chance of thunderstorms. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tonight, party cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, a chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, sunshine. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, very warm and humid with sunshine. A few thunderstorms are possible. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of thunderstorms. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, a few thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, the warmest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border, the coolest temperatures will be near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, the coolest temperatures will be inland away from the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, the warmest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border, the coolest temperatures will be near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.