LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/8/2019

Monday, sunshine. Smoke from wildfires in Northern Ontario may filter out the sunshine at time. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH turning southerly in the afternoon.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy. A slight chance of a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy. A slight chance of a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. Light west to southwest wind.