Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. Temperatures by the afternoon will range from around 60 or the 60s near Lake Superior to the 70s in the South-Central U.P. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, clearing skies. Low temperatures away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes will be around 40 or the 40s. Winds becoming light and variable.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some gusty winds.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then clearing skies. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.