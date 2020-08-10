LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/10/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly sunny west of Marquette in the afternoon with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts in the afternoon west of Marquette.



Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, sunny and warm with gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler along Lake Michigan. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.