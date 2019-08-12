LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/12/2019

Monday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. A slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon near the Wisconsin/Michigan border. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, some 40s inland, around 60 near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s near the great lakes. Light and variable wind.

Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some 50s inland. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.