Today, a slight chance of rain (rumble of thunder?). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Superior). Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Thursday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.