LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/17/2020

Today, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, the coolest temperatures will be along Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 40s inland areas west of Marquette to around 60 along Lake Superior. Light and variable wind with a few higher gusts along Lake Superior.

Tuesday, a few rain showers are possible. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be around 50 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 60 along Lake Superior. Light east to southeast wind.

Thursday, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light east wind.

Thursday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be around 50 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 60 along Lake Superior. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest wind becoming north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 40s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 60 along Lake Superior. Light and variable wind.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.