LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/19/2019

Monday, sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or into the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, becoming mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, around 60 or into the 60s near Lake Superior. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 30s for inland areas west of Marquette, around 50 or into the 50s near the immediate shoreline of Lake Superior. Light north wind.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or into the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes.

Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, 50s for some inland areas. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

