LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/24/2020

Today, areas of fog. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s … around 80 or the 80s for areas that get enough sunshine. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms … mainly in the evening. Otherwise, some clearing. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will range from the 50s inland to around 60 or the 60s closer to the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, areas of fog in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will range from around 70 near Lake Superior to around 80 near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, 50s to around 60 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.