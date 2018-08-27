LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/27/2018

Monday, mostly cloudy to at times partly sunny. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some storms may have strong winds. Heavy rain could lead to flooding in some locations, especially in poor drainage areas and near small streams. Humid. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some storms may have strong winds. Heavy rain could lead to flooding in some locations, especially in poor drainage areas and near small streams. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, 50s for the Keweenaw Peninsula and far Western U.P. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, near steady temperatures in the 60s in the Keweenaw Peninsula and far western U.P. West to southwest wind turning north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, 50s near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally cooler near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into in the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. Light and variable wind.