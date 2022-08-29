Today, a few rain showers or thunderstorms are possible in some parts of the U.P. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty wind. Windy conditions are possible in the Keweenaw Peninsula. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH higher gusts (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula).

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday, rain showers can’t be ruled out (mainly in the Eastern U.P.). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Windy (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near Lake Superior east of Marquette). High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures mainly in the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH a with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light and variable wind.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light south wind.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.