LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/3/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine with a few rain showers. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, a few rain showers in the Central U.P. and Western U.P. Otherwise, some clearing. Patchy frost is possible for inland areas of the Western U.P. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 30s for inland areas of the Western U.P., around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine with a few rain showers. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Patchy frost is possible for inland areas of the Western U.P. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 30s for inland areas of the Western U.P., around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.