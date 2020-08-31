LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/31/2020

Today, becoming cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind becoming west to southwest 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, becoming mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with some gusty winds.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with some gusty winds.

Wednesday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, a chance of rain and possible thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Windy conditions possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind becoming west to southwest 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, a chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing possible. Windy conditions possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.