LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/5/2015

Monday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Clearing skies during the overnight hours. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some locations could fall into the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. West to southwest wind turning west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light west to southwest wind.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, around 60 or into the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH