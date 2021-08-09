LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/9/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few possible thunderstorms. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be 70s and 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few possible thunderstorms. Warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a few afternoon thunderstorms (mainly west of Marquette). Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a few possible thunderstorms. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a few possible thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s (warmest temperatures South Central U.P.) West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.