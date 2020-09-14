LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/14/2020

Today, sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas in the Eastern U.P. may fall into the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Warmer and windy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly clear and turning colder. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s, around 40 or the 40s along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light south to southwest wind.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.