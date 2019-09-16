LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/16/2019

Today, areas of fog in the morning. Otherwise, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. South to southwest winds 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.