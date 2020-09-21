LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/21/2020

Today, mostly sunny and windy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Winds becoming variable 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temepratures will be around 60 or the 60s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, the warmest temperatures will be in the Western U.P. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70.