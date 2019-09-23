LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/23/2019

Today, mostly cloudy with rain at times. Some clearing in the afternoon from west to east. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tonight, becoming mostly clear. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, areas of fog possible in the morning. Otherwise, becoming mostly sunny. Some gusty winds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, increasing clouds with rain and a possible thunderstorm. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some clearing in the afternoon from west to east. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, clearing skies with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, cloudy with rain and some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

