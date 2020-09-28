LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/28/2020

Today, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will range from around 50 in the far Western U.P. to around 60 in the Eastern U.P. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts becoming east/northeast or north/northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight, cloudy with rain showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with rain showers and some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with rain showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain showers and some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, 40s along with shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with rain showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with rain showers or rain/snow showers. Snow showers for inland and higher terrain areas west of Marquette. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Rain/snow showers are possible in the morning. Snow showers are possible in the morning for inland and higher terrain areas west of Marquette. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Rain may mix with the snow showers along the shoreline of the Great Lakes. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.