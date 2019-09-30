LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/30/2019

Today, rain and thunderstorms in the morning where storms could have hail, wind and heavy rain. Clouds and at times some sunshine in the afternoon with a chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Any storms that do develop in the afternoon could have hail and strong winds. Warmer in the afternoon and becoming humid. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. Winds becoming south to southeast 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Warm and humid. Gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. Morning temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Afternoon temperatures will fall in the 50s closer to Lake Superior and west of Marquette. Afternoon temperatures closer to Lake Michigan will remain in the 60s and 70s, then fall in the late afternoon. West to southwest wind turning north to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, cloudy with rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, rain could mix with some snow for inland areas west of Marquette. Otherwise, some clearing is possible towards sunrise. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds becoming south 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s. West to southwest 10 to 15 MPH.

