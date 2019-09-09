LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/9/2019

Today, sunshine in the morning. Increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of rain west of Marquette. High temperatures will be in the 60s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain and gusty winds in the morning. Some sunshine in the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms. Some gusty winds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.