Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WETHER FORECAST 1/20/2020

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Monday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts late. 

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible. 

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible. 

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s.  Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible. 

Wednesday night and Thursday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Thursday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Light and variable wind. 
Friday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Friday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Saturday night and Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/18/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/18/2020"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020"

Precious Metals 1-172020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 1-172020"

Signs of Dyslexia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signs of Dyslexia"

Stocks 1-17-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 1-17-2020"

Sights & Sounds: 2020 Heikki Lunta Festival Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sights & Sounds: 2020 Heikki Lunta Festival Parade"