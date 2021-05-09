LOCAL 3 MOTHER’S DAY WEATHER FORECAST 5/9/2021

Today, a slight chance of a rain shower. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (mildest temperatures will be closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border). North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Looking ahead: dry conditions are expected for most of this week with temperatures slowly warming up. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40.