LOCAL 3 NEW YEAR’S DAY WEATHER FORECAST 1/1/2021

Today, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above for inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.