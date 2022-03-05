This afternoon, wintry precipitation or rain. Freezing rain could cause ice on trees, power lines, and sidewalks/decks (especially west of Marquette). High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, rain and a possible thunderstorm. Wintry precipitation, including freezing rain west of Marquette (especially in the higher terrain areas). Freezing rain could cause ice on trees, power lines, and sidewalks/decks. Temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts turning north to northwest during the overnight.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, temperatures will be turning colder in the afternoon. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.