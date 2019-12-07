LOCAL 3 SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/7/2019

Tonight, cloudy with a chance of snow, a rain/snow mix or light freezing rain. Windy. Near steady temperatures around 30 or into the 30s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with gusts 30 MPH or stronger.



Sunday, cloudy with a chance of snow, a rain/snow mix or light freezing rain. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts, especially in the morning.



Sunday night, cloudy with a chance of snow, a rain/snow mix or freezing rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Winds becoming north to northeast 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday, cloudy with snow and gusty winds. Near steady temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday night, cloudy with snow and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, around 10 above or into the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds could cause very low wind chills. Low temperatures will be zero to -10, -10 or colder for inland areas of the Western U.P., single digits along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds could cause very low wind chills. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds could cause very low wind chills. Low temperatures will be zero to -10, -10 or colder for inland areas of the Western U.P., single digits along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night and Friday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Low temperatures will be single digits and teens. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

