LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2021

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, a little clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20, a few inland areas may fall into the single digits. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Looking ahead, some snow or lake effect snow is possible through this upcoming week along with some possible colder temperatures. Stay tuned for weather updates right here at UPmatters.com, WJMN Local 3 News, and our Facebook Page.

