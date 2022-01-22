Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, some areas could fall to at or below zero. Wind chills will be below zero. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will be at or below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Winds becoming north to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.