Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some areas could fall into the single digits. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some areas could fall into the single digits. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain or a wintry mix is possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.