Tonight, mostly clear. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. West to northwest to west to southwest wind 15 to 25 PH with higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

