LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/12/2020

Tonight, cloudy with snow showers in some U.P. spots and some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, a few inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the teens. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures west of Marquette). West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some U.P. areas may stay in the teens. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 along the immediate Lake Superior shoreline. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday through Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine during the day. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at night. Temperatures will be slowly becoming milder for daytime highs through the end of this upcoming week.