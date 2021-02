LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/13/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 426 PM EST SAT FEB 13 2021 /326 PM CST SAT FEB 13 2021/ ...WINTER STORM WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR SOUTHERN SCHOOLCRAFT AND DELTA COUNTIES THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWEST AND NORTHEAST UPPER MICHIGAN THROUGH SUNDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORIES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING FOR THE REMAINDER OF WEST AND CENTRAL UPPER MICHIGAN... TONIGHT...SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS SNOW SHOWERS OVER THE KEWEENAW AND THE EAST HALF. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY AND BITTER COLD. LOWS FROM 22 BELOW INTERIOR WEST TO NEAR ZERO EAST. WIND CHILLS 20 BELOW TO 40 BELOW...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST HALF. SUNDAY...BITTER COLD. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS AND BLOWING SNOW IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOW BELTS. HIGHS FROM 5 BELOW ZERO FAR WEST TO 10 ABOVE EAST. WIND CHILLS 20 BELOW TO 40 BELOW IN THE MORNING...COLDEST WEST HALF. SUNDAY NIGHT...BITTER COLD. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS AND BLOWING SNOW IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOW BELTS. LOWS FROM 20 BELOW INTERIOR WEST TO ZERO TO 8 BELOW EAST AND NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. WIND CHILLS 20 BELOW TO 35 BELOW ZERO. WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...CONTINUED COLD. SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOW BELTS. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS ZERO TO 12 ABOVE...COLDEST WEST. WIND CHILLS 20 BELOW TO 35 BELOW ZERO IN THE MORNING...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST HALF. MONDAY NIGHT...CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOW BELTS. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS FROM 17 BELOW INTERIOR WEST TO ZERO TO 7 BELOW ZERO EAST AND NEAR THE GREAT LAKES. TUESDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS FOR THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOW BELTS. HIGHS 11 TO 17. WEDNESDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS FROM 11 BELOW INTERIOR WEST TO ZERO TO 5 BELOW EAST AND NEAR THE GREAT LAKES. HIGHS 16 TO 21. THURSDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 2 BELOW ZERO TO 8 ABOVE. HIGHS 18 TO 25.