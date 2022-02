STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 325 PM EST SAT FEB 19 2022 /225 PM CST SAT FEB 19 2022/ TONIGHT...BECOMING BLUSTERY AGAIN. CLOUDING OVER WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW...ESPECIALLY NORTH AND EAST. EVENING LOWS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS ABOVE ZERO...THEN TEMPERATURES SLOWLY RISING. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY. MUCH WARMER. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 30 TO 40. SUNDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 2 TO 15 ABOVE...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...CLOUDY, COLDER. SNOW...ESPECIALLY BY AFTERNOON. HIGHS 10 TO 20. MONDAY NIGHT...SNOW. LOWS 2 TO 12. TUESDAY...BREEZY. SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 9 TO 18. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 1 BELOW TO 7 ABOVE. HIGHS 10 TO 19. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 10 BELOW TO 5 ABOVE...WARMEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. HIGHS 10 TO 19.