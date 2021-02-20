Mainly clear skies are expected tonight (especially early on) and that will allow temperatures to fall off good. Look for low temperatures to be around 0 or the single digits for inland areas, around 10 above or the teens near the Great Lakes.
There will be some snow chances across the U.P. for Sunday. Look for high temperatures to be in the 20s, some spots could jump into the 30s.
LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/20/2021
